Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home Funeral Notices published March 21, 2020

CAMPBELL , Murdo, age 86 of Helena passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, services will be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Murdo.

DeVORE, L. Kent, age 92, of Helena, passed away March 18, 2020. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and announced when set. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kent.