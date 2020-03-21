Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home Funeral Notices published March 21, 2020

“In Our Care”
CAMPBELL, Murdo, age 86 of Helena passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, services will be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Murdo.
DeVORE, L. Kent, age 92, of Helena, passed away March 18, 2020. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and announced when set. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kent.
