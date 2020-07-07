Norrid, Jennifer Louise

April 3, 1958 – June 24, 2020

On June 24, 2020 Jennifer Louise Norrid left the Earth to meet her Lord. Jenny was born to Dr. Donald and L. Evelyn Espelin on April 3, 1958 in Great Falls, MT. She spent her early years living between Great Falls and Salt Lake City while her father was in medical school. The family eventually settled in Helena, MT. Jenny graduated from Capitol High School and then earned her LPN certification at the Helena Vocational College. In 1982 Jenny became a mother to Laura Ziler and then again welcomed Lacey Ziler in 1985. Jenny practiced nursing in Shelby, MT and then at St. Peters in Helena, MT where she eventually retired from. Jenny was an avid crafter and an accomplished quilter. Her crafting brought her a lot of joy. Later in life Jenny reconnected with her high school sweetheart Donald Norrid. Jenny and Don were married just shy of 14 years. Jenny was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Evelyn Espelin, sisters Lois (Mike) Anderson and Diane (Jack) Kovis. She is survived by her husband Don, sister Connie (Mike) Fullmer and brothers Rick (Sarah) Espelin and Scott (Lisa) Espelin, daughter Laura (Ben) Smith and granddaughters Lilly and Amelia, daughter Lacey Hatch, dozens of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and numerous friends. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at Liberty Baptist Church July the 8th at 11:00am. Please feel free to wear pink, Jenny’s favorite color. A celebration of life and interment is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to St. Peter’s Hospice, who took such good care of her in her final weeks.