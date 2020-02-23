Noonan, Edward James "Ed"

Edward James “Ed” Noonan, Jr. son of E. J. and Sara L. Noonan, was born in Butte on March 11, 1949. He died of complications experienced during a heart procedure at St. Peter’s Health in Helena on Martin Luther King Day, January 20, 2020.
From an early age Ed was drawn to share his beautiful mind, true faith and selfless love as a gifted storyteller. His love of God and a good story called him to a religious educator’s life as a Christian Brother – a vocation he cherished. In 2006, Ed was inducted into their Brother Rice High School Hall of Fame in Chicago, IL. In 1978, while pursuing a Masters in Fine Art from Ball State University, he cast two student actors in a one-act touring show called Salvation Vision. This merry band of actors would become the family he chose for himself with whom he remained close for the rest of his life.
Ed was a writer, playwright, and poet. He wrote a series of plays about Butte and Helena. In 1989, his play, “War of the Copper Kings,” was produced by Grandstreet Theatre as a Montana Centennial Production. He received the Montana Arts Council Fellowship for Playwriting for a Butte play, “Taking History,” and the Wilderness Institute’s Matthew Hansen Endowment Award for his play “Montana Wilderness.” A book of his poetry, “Noisy Soil” was published in 1998, and he read his poems at many national, state, and local events.
Ed’s love of God’s creation extended to his affinity for animals. His stories and poems included all manner of critters cavorting and philosophizing with various saints and heavenly hosts. One notable example of his grace-filled and imaginative mind was his short story series, “Good St. Dominic’s Cat.” Ed fancied himself a cat man but was also devoted to a very protective yellow lab named Raeff, i.e. guardian wolf. Ed will be waiting patiently for Raeff at the “side door to heaven.”
Ed was preceded in death by his brother Larry. He is survived by sister Sara (Jerry) Paul and brother Mark of Portland Ore., brother Art of Butte and sister, Winnie Noonan of Phoenix, sister-in-law Jaci and beloved nieces and nephews Dan, Kate, Kelley, Pat, Andrea and Bryan and dearest cousin, Marion Kello. Also, by his spiritual brothers and co-conspirators, Mike (Colleen) Casey and Pete (MaryAnn) Ruzevich. Their children Sara (Christopher) Taleff, Kevin (Ilgaz) Casey, Peter “P.J.” Ruzevich and Alyxandra “Alyx” Ruzevich. This love of family continued with his shared grand-parenting of Bannack and Ismay Taleff. All of whom will miss Ed’s love and insights.
Ed was the director of the Myrna Loy Center from 2000 until his retirement in 2015. He served on the Helena City Commission from 2016-2020 and had recently been hired as the temporary manager of the Helena Civic Center. He remained an active member of the adjunct staff at Carroll College for more than thirty years and was advising students until the day he died.
Ed’s words and deeds impacted not only the lives of innumerable students, actors, dancers and performance organizations including Carroll College, Grandstreet Theatre, Helena Theatre Company, Lewis and Clark’s LGBTQ/PRIDE community and Cottonwood ALC but also the National Performance Network, American Producers Association, Under the Radar and the National Dance Ensemble among others.
Ed lived by the “Platinum Rule” choosing to love unto others as they would have you love unto them. He would often say “love others the way they need to be loved.”
Ed’s life will be celebrated with a social gathering at the Myrna Loy Center at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27th. Mass of Resurrection will be at the Cathedral of St. Helena on Friday, Feb. 28th, at noon, with a luncheon to follow in the Brondell Center. His final cremains will be interred privately at Holy Cross Cemetery, Butte.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Edward J. Noonan Memorial Fund for Non-Profits established at Valley Bank of Helena (www.valleybankhelena.com) so others may continue to benefit in his name. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ed.
