Noonan, Edward James "Ed"

Edward James “Ed” Noonan, Jr. son of E. J. and Sara L. Noonan, was born in Butte on March 11, 1949. He died of complications experienced during a heart procedure at St. Peter’s Health in Helena on Martin Luther King Day, January 20, 2020.

From an early age Ed was drawn to share his beautiful mind, true faith and selfless love as a gifted storyteller. His love of God and a good story called him to a religious educator’s life as a Christian Brother – a vocation he cherished. In 2006, Ed was inducted into their Brother Rice High School Hall of Fame in Chicago, IL. In 1978, while pursuing a Masters in Fine Art from Ball State University, he cast two student actors in a one-act touring show called Salvation Vision. This merry band of actors would become the family he chose for himself with whom he remained close for the rest of his life.

Ed was a writer, playwright, and poet. He wrote a series of plays about Butte and Helena. In 1989, his play, “War of the Copper Kings,” was produced by Grandstreet Theatre as a Montana Centennial Production. He received the Montana Arts Council Fellowship for Playwriting for a Butte play, “Taking History,” and the Wilderness Institute’s Matthew Hansen Endowment Award for his play “Montana Wilderness.” A book of his poetry, “Noisy Soil” was published in 1998, and he read his poems at many national, state, and local events.