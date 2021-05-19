Sept. 4, 1932 - May 16, 2021

Nola Marguerite McLane, age 88, of Helena, passed away May 16, 2021.

Nola was born September 4, 1932 in Helena, MT to Paul Pierre and Wilma M. (Barrick) Landry. She graduated from Helena High School in 1950.

Nola married William D. McLane on July 13, 1956 in Conrad, MT. She worked for I.B.E.W 185 from 1982 to 1992. She was also a member of the Catholic Church and the Helena Mineral Society and she loved to quilt, sew, and embroidery.

Nola is preceded in death by her parents, Paul Pierre and Wilma M. Landry; brothers, Pierre P. Landry and Roger D. Landry; and son-in-law, Dan O. Chamberlain. She is survived by her children C. Ted Baker of Missoula, MT, Sandra Chamberlain of Helena, MT, and honorary son, Tim Clausen; a brother, R. Thomas Landry of Helena, MT; and 2 grandchildren.

A viewing is set from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A Graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 24, 2021 at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Nola.