Noel, Kestin David

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the most beautiful souls we will ever have the privilege to know, Kestin David Noel, blessed this world September 16, 1997. From the day he was born Kestin lived life on his own terms; to say he was stubborn is putting it mildly. He did what he wanted no matter what mom, dad, or anybody else, including the law, had to say.

Kestin and his brother Derick were inseparable in childhood, mostly because as they ran off mom or dad would usually yell ‘stay together’, but having to stay together never slowed them down. Lots of adventurous trouble was gotten into, they were always good at making mama worry.

Kestin lived in the moment; if the thought entered his head there was no second guessing the action, it was done. He loved anything outdoors, from skateboarding to camping and everything in between, he was however never one to turn down a spot on the couch for a video game, good book, or nap.