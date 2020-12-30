March 11, 1929 - Sept. 10, 2020

Nina Jean Dalin, formerly of Helena, passed away September 10, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was preceded in death by her parents, John David Blacker and Nora Marie (Kieron) Blacker; four siblings, John Dean Blacker, Mary Margaret Williams, Katherine Helen Heaney, and David Lewis Blacker; one son, Randy Carter Dalin; and one granddaughter, Leanne Michelle Lucero.

Although she lived most of her 91 years in New Mexico, Nina's heart was always in Montana (or “God's Country”, as she called it). She travelled there to visit family and friends nearly every summer.

She is survived by two daughters, Lark Marie (Dalin) Robart and Tracey Ann Dalin; two grandchildren, Jacob Dalin Hertz and Lindsay Dalin Hertz; six great grandchildren, including Kara Jane Hertz, Kate Marie Hertz, Jacob Carter Blanton, and Wesley James Blanton; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends . . . all of whom remember her fondly, and who will speak her name and tell her stories for generations to come.

The family plans to hold a graveside service in the summer of 2021 at Forestvale Cemetery near where her parents are buried. Details will be shared with family and friends once final arrangements have been made.