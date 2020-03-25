Niklas, Colleen (Kearney)

Sept. 17, 1943 - March 20, 2020

Colleen (Kearney) Niklas passed away March 20, 2020 after a valiant 1 ½ year battle with melanoma. Colleen was born September 17, 1943 in Butte, MT to Thomas and Vivienne Kearney. She attended grade school and two years of high school in Butte, before moving to Helena, MT with her family in July 1959. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1961. She was hired by the Montana Highway Patrol and worked there until marrying David Niklas on May 11, 1968. In later years she worked at American Federal Savings Bank, the Department of Administration and the Legislative Audit Division from where she retired. She was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, and three daughters Pamela Watson, Tamara (Dave) Lindgren, Laura (Mike) Barrett and her five grandchildren Ashley (Tyrel) and Hunter Lindgren, Tyler, William and Carson Watson all of Helena, brothers Thomas (Mary) Kearney of San Jose, CA, Richard Kearney of Post Falls, ID and James Kearney of Helena, sister Kathy (Rick) Jensen of Helena and 1 niece and 4 nephews. She is also survived by many wonderful friends, including the D of A rejects.