Dec. 13, 1983- Oct. 23, 2020

Nicole Marie Jones Watson’s life was taken suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, October 23, 2020. Her family, friends, and community will miss her beautiful smile, generous heart, and boundless spirit – but her presence and light will continue to live in the thoughts and memories of all who knew and loved her.

On December 13, 1983, Nicole was born in Helena, Montana, to Walt and Cindy Sangray Jones. Good things come in pairs, and she was a twin to her sister and lifelong best friend, Kristin. Nicole went through the Clancy and Boulder school systems and graduated from Jefferson High in 2002. She then completed cosmetology school and began a career as a stylist in Missoula before returning to Helena.

Nicole worked at various salons in Helena before becoming “Nicole from Great Clips” – where she eventually became the manager. At Great Clips, she won numerous awards. They included selection as one of the company’s top 20 stylists in the United States. She attributed her success to the fact that she liked working, but she loved her customers!

In May of 2020, Nicole opened her booth at Eastside Hair Design and started a second career as a photographer. With both, she had a devoted and growing client list.