Nicholson, Leland (Lee) J.

March 21, 1949 – July 12, 2020

Born March 21st, 1949 in Sidney, Montana, Lee Nicholson passed away peacefully at his Helena home on July 12, 2020, aged 71 years.

Lee was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the U.S. Army 173rd Airborne Unit, 1967-70, and was a member of the VFW for the rest of his life. He retired from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad after 25 years. An avid hunter and outdoorsman, Lee engaged in many related activities. He was Chief Hunter's Safety Instructor of Hill County, as well as a coach and instructor for the Junior Rifle Club. He was an actor in Missoula's OUTLAWS, a theatrical gunfighting troupe. He was a competitive shooter in Helena's Trap Club, as well as a member of the VA Honor Guard.

Lee was passionate about cars and dogs as well. In Havre, with his stepsons, he organized and participated in Go-Kart Racetrack. He was a long-standing member in the Chevy's Best and Helena Street Rodders classic car clubs, showing his beloved '57 Chevy. With his wife of 29 years, he bred and showed Shar-Peis, handling his champion dogs in Conformation and Obedience competitions around the Mid- and Northwest.