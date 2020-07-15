Nicholson, Leland (Lee) J.

March 21, 1949 – July 12, 2020
Born March 21st, 1949 in Sidney, Montana, Lee Nicholson passed away peacefully at his Helena home on July 12, 2020, aged 71 years.
Lee was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the U.S. Army 173rd Airborne Unit, 1967-70, and was a member of the VFW for the rest of his life. He retired from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad after 25 years. An avid hunter and outdoorsman, Lee engaged in many related activities. He was Chief Hunter's Safety Instructor of Hill County, as well as a coach and instructor for the Junior Rifle Club. He was an actor in Missoula's OUTLAWS, a theatrical gunfighting troupe. He was a competitive shooter in Helena's Trap Club, as well as a member of the VA Honor Guard.
Lee was passionate about cars and dogs as well. In Havre, with his stepsons, he organized and participated in Go-Kart Racetrack. He was a long-standing member in the Chevy's Best and Helena Street Rodders classic car clubs, showing his beloved '57 Chevy. With his wife of 29 years, he bred and showed Shar-Peis, handling his champion dogs in Conformation and Obedience competitions around the Mid- and Northwest.
Lee will be remembered for his congeniality, gregariousness, sense of humor and generosity. He enjoyed meeting and talking to people and has friends across the country. He loved young people, and took every opportunity to reach out to them, whether through his coaching activities, donating time to charities, or simply offering dollar bills to children he encountered.
Lee is preceded in death by mother Mollie, father Harold, brothers Wayne and Richard, sisters Cheryl and Charlotte, daughter Lisa, stepson Wade, and niece Becky. He is survived by wife Nancy, daughters Anjie and Tara, stepson Greg, stepdaughter Nina, 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Lee would be honored if you remembered him by being kind to animals and being grateful for all you have been blessed with.
A Funeral Service is scheduled for 1 p.m., Friday, July 17th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial with military honors will follow the service at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Harrison. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lee’s memory may be made to the Helena Kennel Club Grants Program, PO Box 415, Helena MT, 59624 Attn: Lee Nicholson Donation. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Leland.
