Newell Anderson of Helena, MT passed away on June 7, 2021 surrounded by family.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Anderson; his sister, Arlee Anderson; his children Forrest Anderson, Kim (Anderson) Krugman, and Matt Krugman; and his grandchildren, Alex and Emma Krugman.
Newell was born on October 4, 1947 to Governor Forrest and Evelyn Anderson. He graduated from Helena High in 1965 and from Northern Montana College in 1970. Newell spent his career working in state government and was passionate about building healthy and strong communities. Newell met his soul mate at Northern Montana College and he and Bonnie (Porter) were married in 1971. Newell and Bonnie recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in April.
Newell loved Helena and never met a place outside of Montana he could call home. His spirit of community and loquacious nature made him easily likable. After receiving a mechanical heart at age 65 from the Providence Spokane Heart Institute, he found a ‘second family' in his care team and a renewed passion for connecting with others. He became a peer-mentor for the Mended Hearts program and set out to help others find their courage and hope as they went through a life-changing event. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
A private memorial will be held by his family and close friends. Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at 1800 Gold Rush Avenue Helena, MT 59601.
A good man -- as was his father before him. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. RIP, Newell.
