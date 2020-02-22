Nemfakos Jr., Chuck

Charles (“Chuck”) Panagiotis Nemfakos Jr., age 49, died unexpectedly on February 16, 2020 after enjoying a morning snowboarding at Great Divide Ski Area.
Chuck was born in Washington D.C. on November 14, 1970 to Suzanne and Charles Nemfakos Sr. He joined his older sister, Mirka, and grew up in McLean, Virginia. Together, Chuck and Mirka were partners in crime and remained so well into adulthood. Chuck spent many summers with his paternal grandparents at their apartment in Athens, Greece and at the family beach house in Kalamos, Greece. A multi-sport student athlete, Chuck, excelled both on the soccer field and the track. A number of Chuck and Mirka’s club soccer teams were coached by their father, which Chuck would later continue the tradition and become the assistant coach of his young son’s soccer team.
Chuck attended Langley High School, Fork Union Military Academy, and completed his high school education at Mercersburg Academy in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, graduating in 1989. Upon graduation, Chuck briefly attended and played soccer for the University of Delaware Blue Hens. In 1992, Chuck moved to Bozeman, Montana to begin his education in engineering at Montana State University. However, his love for the many adventures that the Big Sky Country offered took priority, and he took a break from his studies. Chuck enjoyed hiking, mountain biking, fly fishing, and floating on the rivers in the Bozeman area. In addition, Chuck learned to snowboard at Bridger Bowl Ski Area, which was a passion that grew immensely throughout the years. During his academic break, Chuck built houses for Clair Danes and created a variety of wooden lights at Cherry Tree Designs; this line of work created a long-lasting love for woodworking. Eventually, Chuck returned to Montana State, completing his Civil Engineering degree in December of 2007. During his time in Bozeman, Chuck befriended a special group of friends that would later develop and forever be known as “The Mountain Family.” In 2008, Chuck moved to Helena, Montana to begin his career as a civil engineer at the Montana Department of Transportation, where he remained until his passing.
On November 28, 2009 mutual friends introduced Chuck to Laura Christine Mitschke, the daughter of Jacquie and Bob Mitschke of Helena. Chuck proposed to Laura on Christmas Eve in 2010, and the two were married on September 10, 2011 at the St. Helena Cathedral. Together, Laura and Chuck enjoyed camping, floating the Missouri River, attending numerous concerts, visiting their favorite restaurant “On Broadway,” and road trips to their favorite destinations, one being Chico Hot Springs.
On October 14, 2015, Chuck’s greatest wish came true when he and Laura welcomed their son, Noah Robert. Chuck was overjoyed and excelled in fatherhood. The love he showed for Noah proved he was meant to be a father and had a passion for children. Chuck enjoyed picking Noah up early from preschool, greeting Noah’s classmates with “hey, party people” and being surrounded by children screaming back “Chuck!” or “Noah, your Dad’s here!” Chuck always enjoyed being around children, which is evident considering that he saved and still has the glass dish gifted to him by the children he cared for at a day care he worked at while in Bozeman in the 1990s. Noah and Chuck would often visit the “Popcorn Place” known to many as The Blackfoot Brewery. While enjoying a “beverage” together, Noah and Chuck would often send Laura a picture to share with her this special time.
Chuck enjoyed entertaining and looked for any excuse to have a get together and to share the latest libation or his current favorite cocktail with his friends and family. Sushi parties with “The Mountain Family” on Chuck’s birthday became an annual celebration which he greatly enjoyed. Music was something Chuck had always enjoyed and he would listen to a vast array of genres, including some of his favorites such as Grateful Dead, Norah Jones, Radiohead, Beastie Boys, Led Zeppelin, Widespread Panic, Nine Inch Nails, and Jerry Joseph. No matter what Chuck was doing, there was always music playing in the background.
Chuck is preceded in death by his paternal Grandparents Mirka and Panagiotis Nemfakos, maternal Grandparents, Marie and Walter Ertel, Chuck’s mother’s husband Gene Schmidt, and his father-in-law Bob Mitschke. Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Laura; their son, Noah Robert; his mother Suzanne Schmidt; sister Mirka (Greg) Jablonski; father Charles Nemfakos (Pam); sister Alexandra; nieces Kate and Ava Jablonski; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Chuck is also survived by his mother-in-law Jacquie Mitschke; sister-in-laws Michelle Mitschke (Jason Apatoff) and Kimberly (Jake) Ziska; niece Lucille Apatoff; and his forever “Mountain family.” Chuck is also survived by Bertha, his Chesapeake Bay Retriever.
Chuck’s dedication to his family, friends and work was apparent in all aspects of his life. His boisterous laugh and contagious smile will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Since a young age, Chuck has always had a love for animals, especially of his brown dogs: Nina #2, Nina #3, and Bertha. Chuck’s family requests that memorials in his name be sent to The Lewis and Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455 Helena, MT 59604.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22nd at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A service celebrating Chuck’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 23rd at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory or Chuck.
