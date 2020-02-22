Nemfakos Jr., Chuck

Chuck was born in Washington D.C. on November 14, 1970 to Suzanne and Charles Nemfakos Sr. He joined his older sister, Mirka, and grew up in McLean, Virginia. Together, Chuck and Mirka were partners in crime and remained so well into adulthood. Chuck spent many summers with his paternal grandparents at their apartment in Athens, Greece and at the family beach house in Kalamos, Greece. A multi-sport student athlete, Chuck, excelled both on the soccer field and the track. A number of Chuck and Mirka’s club soccer teams were coached by their father, which Chuck would later continue the tradition and become the assistant coach of his young son’s soccer team.

Chuck attended Langley High School, Fork Union Military Academy, and completed his high school education at Mercersburg Academy in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, graduating in 1989. Upon graduation, Chuck briefly attended and played soccer for the University of Delaware Blue Hens. In 1992, Chuck moved to Bozeman, Montana to begin his education in engineering at Montana State University. However, his love for the many adventures that the Big Sky Country offered took priority, and he took a break from his studies. Chuck enjoyed hiking, mountain biking, fly fishing, and floating on the rivers in the Bozeman area. In addition, Chuck learned to snowboard at Bridger Bowl Ski Area, which was a passion that grew immensely throughout the years. During his academic break, Chuck built houses for Clair Danes and created a variety of wooden lights at Cherry Tree Designs; this line of work created a long-lasting love for woodworking. Eventually, Chuck returned to Montana State, completing his Civil Engineering degree in December of 2007. During his time in Bozeman, Chuck befriended a special group of friends that would later develop and forever be known as “The Mountain Family.” In 2008, Chuck moved to Helena, Montana to begin his career as a civil engineer at the Montana Department of Transportation, where he remained until his passing.