Nelson, Ardell

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ardell Nelson passed quietly on June 10, 2020 in the company of her daughter. Ardell was born in Minnesota in 1930, one of 13 children to her parents Gustav and Martina. After graduating as valedictorian of her high school, she taught in a one-room school house in North Dakota. In 1952, she served as a youth delegate to the Lutheran World Federation and traveled to Hanover, London, and Norway.

On her return she met her future husband, Robert Nelson, also of Minnesota. Rob and Ardell were married in 1954 and ran the grocery store started by Rob’s parents. After their children were born, they moved to Helena in 1963 where Rob worked for the state and Ardell taught kindergarten at St. John’s Lutheran Church. She completed her education degree at Carroll College in 1969 and began a long career in the Helena school system, teaching at Rossiter, C.R.Anderson, and Hawthorne schools. She retired in 1992.

In Helena, Ardell served as an officer in the Sons of Norway where she and Rob taught folk dancing, and was an active member of Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church. She was especially fond of gardening and earned a reputation as one of the best local lefse makers.