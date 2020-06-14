Neill, Jr., Dr. Robert A. "Bob"

Being a lifetime believer in Jesus Christ he felt that his greatest blessing was his family. Son Rob became his favorite hunting partner at the age of 10 and that never stopped. He was also very close to his daughter, Lani. The biggest tragedy of his life being her untimely death from Lupus in 2009 after fighting the disease for 33 years.

He was also gifted with a close relationship with his brother, Ken and had a tight circle of close, loyal friends and most particularly with his best friend, Diane Sarti.

Recreationally he was an aficionado of hunting (particularly geese and thus his nickname “The Honker”), fishing and collecting saloon related antiques. He loved his home on the Missouri between Ulm and Cascade and his cabin in the Big Hole west of Dillon.

Bob also considered himself to be a staunch patriot. He loved the United States and particularly the service people who have protected it. This started when he was a paper boy at Fort Harrison during World War II, becoming close friends with the soldiers of the First Special Service Force (“Devil’s Brigade”) when they trained there. “I loved those guys like brothers and Mom would have them two at a time for Sunday dinners.”