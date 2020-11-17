Nancy Jean (Kindt) Wills

Oct. 22, 1935 - Nov. 11, 2020

Nancy Jean Wills, lifelong resident of Butte, MT, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, while wintering in Gig Harbor, Washington. She was born October 22, 1935 in Butte, MT to Ernest and Florence (Smet) Kindt. She attended Catholic schools in Butte and graduated from Girls Central High School.

On July 6, 1957 Mom married the love of her life Dick Wills in St. Patrick's Catholic Church. That was the beginning of a beautiful 25-year marriage, that ended much too soon when Dad suddenly passed away on October 20, 1982. From their love story they welcomed us, their 5 daughters, Julie, Christie, Margie, Lori and Susie.

During most of our childhood, Mom was home raising us, a job she was meant to do. Later, she spent years working for the phone company and retired from Butte Park Royal Nursing Home. Mom's interests included crocheting, sewing, painting, gardening, and decorating for the holidays. She spent many enjoyable summers with her family at Canyon Ferry Lake. One of her favorite pastimes was introducing her grandchildren to classic movies.