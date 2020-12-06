March 30, 1927 - November 30, 2020

Myrtle M. Fowler, 93, died Nov. 30, 2020 of natural causes at her home at the Touchmark in Helena. She was born in Helena March 30, 1927 to Regina (Wahl) and Charles C. Barbour and lived in New Jersey and Nevada as a child, graduating from Basic High School in Henderson Nevada in 1945. Soon after she returned to Helena and met her husband, Ivan S. Fowler at the telephone company where they both worked. They were married Aug. 15, 1952 in Helena's St. John's Lutheran Church and had two children, daughter Gloria and son Arthur. In 1961 they moved to Denver, Colorado, where they remained until Ivan retired and he and Myrtle moved back to Helena.

Myrtle was a long-time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and treasured her faith and church associations very much. She was an accomplished china painter, artist and crafter and created a beautiful home. In later years she was devoted to her friends at Touchmark and enjoyed speeding down the corridors in her power wheelchair.

Myrtle is survived by her daughter Gloria Van Spanckeren (Rein), son Arthur Fowler (Karina), grandson Charles A. Fowler, and many cousins and extended family in the local area.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ivan in 2001.

Due to COVID-19, no public services are planned at this time. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Myrtle.