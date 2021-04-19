Myrtle Louise (Duncan) Batch

Sept. 19, 1930 – April 11, 2021

Myrtle "Myrt" Louise (Duncan) Batch, age 90, of Fort Collins, died peacefully at Morningstar Senior Living on April 11, 2021.

Myrt was born and raised in Helena, Montana, and was the youngest of three children of Wesley and Ora Duncan. Myrt is survived by her husband of 67 years, Rae, her daughter Carol Nelson (Leland) Las Vegas, her son Steve Batch (Martha) Arvada; grandchildren David Nelson (Tiffany), Leslie Page (Brian), Caitlin Small (Chad), Mallory Barnes (Austen), and 9 great-grandchildren. Myrt was predeceased by sister Doris (Duncan) Mabbott and brother Phil Duncan.

The family requests memorial gifts to First United Methodist Church, Fort Collins, or to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy, PO Box 3100, Estes Park, CO 80517 Attn. Donations. Send online condolences and memories to bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.

A celebration of Myrt's life will be held at First United Methodist Church, Fort Collins, on May 13th at 11:00 am. Private interment will follow at the church columbarium.