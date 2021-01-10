Myrna Ann England, beloved sister, and friend to many was ushered into Almighty God's presence on January 6, 2021. She was 67.

Myrna was born January 24, 1953 in Culbertson, Montana to William and Bernice Howard. Her earliest years were spent in Brockton, Montana where her Dad was the school administrator. The family then moved to Colstrip, Montana in 1958 where Myrna began her schooling. After a move to Helena, Montana in 1960 she continued her education graduating from Helena High School in 1971.

Myrna married Thomas England in 1973. They later divorced.

Myrna enjoyed her work as an insurance underwriter until Multiple Sclerosis forced her into early retirement. She struggled with the debilitating effects of this disease for 40 years.

Despite her challenges with MS, she remained positive and active as long as she could. Her faith in God sustained her and her church family was an inspiration through their compassionate help and concern over the years. Myrna will be remembered as one who loved and cared for others and we could not have had a finer sister.