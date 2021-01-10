Myrna Ann England, beloved sister, and friend to many was ushered into Almighty God's presence on January 6, 2021. She was 67.
Myrna was born January 24, 1953 in Culbertson, Montana to William and Bernice Howard. Her earliest years were spent in Brockton, Montana where her Dad was the school administrator. The family then moved to Colstrip, Montana in 1958 where Myrna began her schooling. After a move to Helena, Montana in 1960 she continued her education graduating from Helena High School in 1971.
Myrna married Thomas England in 1973. They later divorced.
Myrna enjoyed her work as an insurance underwriter until Multiple Sclerosis forced her into early retirement. She struggled with the debilitating effects of this disease for 40 years.
Despite her challenges with MS, she remained positive and active as long as she could. Her faith in God sustained her and her church family was an inspiration through their compassionate help and concern over the years. Myrna will be remembered as one who loved and cared for others and we could not have had a finer sister.
Myrna is survived by her brothers: Don (Charlene) Howard of Helena; Jim (Gayle) Howard of Helena; Glenn (Meredith) Howard of Missoula; and her uncle Glenn E. Howard of Brush, Colorado; nieces Annah and Lacey Howard; nephews Paul Eidum; Kelly and Kory Howard; Jason and Ben Howard; and numerous cousins.
The Howard family would like to express our deep gratitude to her doctors and to the Helena Cooney Health Care Home nurses and support staff for their excellent care of Myrna. With the stress of 2020 you went above and beyond to provide exceptional care for our sister.
Hey Sis, you are cradled in God's arms free from the many years of pain and suffering you lived with, and now you are home and at peace catching up with Mom and Dad in heaven above. Love, Your Family.
Due to current circumstances services will be held at a later date and will be announced when set. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Myrna.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.