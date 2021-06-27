Myrl D. Rose

Myrl Dean Rose passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

He was born into a large family of three sisters and three brothers in Hamilton, Montana.

Myrl began his working career in a pole yard in Hamilton and later on a trail crew in the Selway- Bitterroot Wilderness.

He loved the backcountry where he worked, immersing himself and enjoying being part of the Bitterroot Mountains, Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness, and surrounding areas. Later in life, Myrl continued enjoying the outdoors by planning and participating in hunting trips throughout the Augusta and Sun River area. The family enjoyed annual, extended camping trips to the Whitefish, MT area where Myrl's camp-cooking skills were famous!

Myrl moved to Helena to work on the construction of the Canyon Ferry Dam in 1949. When operations ceased for the winter, he worked at ASARCO until his retirement 30 years later.

During this time, he created and operated Myrl Rose Garage and Wrecker Service. After ASARCO retirement, Myrl continued full-time with his automotive, snowplowing, and other ventures. He pursued a diversity of vocations - a renaissance craftsman. Myrl fully retired in 2001.