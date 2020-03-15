Murphy, Nancy Carol

Nancy Carol Murphy 82 formally of Helena passed peacefully on February 22, 2020 from complications related to Parkinson’s disease.

Nancy was born on September 23, 1937 in La Crosse Wisconsin. She was raised by her parents Marion (Marshall) and Gordon Redpath. She grew up in the Kalispell and Helena areas.

Nancy graduated from Helena high school in 1956. Enlisting in the US Air Force, where she faithfully served until, she honorably discharged in 1959.

Upon her return to Montana she worked several jobs where she was employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield, State of Montana Department of Revenue, State of Montana Department of Veteran’s Affairs and Fort Harrison VAMC. She retired in 1995. After her retirement she did continue to work part time and volunteer. She married Robert K Murphy in May of 1983.

Nancy was a social butterfly and had a true love for life. She was full of kindness and the gift of gab. She always had a hug to share and lived out loud.