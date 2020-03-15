Murphy, Nancy Carol

Nancy Carol Murphy 82 formally of Helena passed peacefully on February 22, 2020 from complications related to Parkinson’s disease.
Nancy was born on September 23, 1937 in La Crosse Wisconsin. She was raised by her parents Marion (Marshall) and Gordon Redpath. She grew up in the Kalispell and Helena areas.
Nancy graduated from Helena high school in 1956. Enlisting in the US Air Force, where she faithfully served until, she honorably discharged in 1959.
Upon her return to Montana she worked several jobs where she was employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield, State of Montana Department of Revenue, State of Montana Department of Veteran’s Affairs and Fort Harrison VAMC. She retired in 1995. After her retirement she did continue to work part time and volunteer. She married Robert K Murphy in May of 1983.
Nancy was a social butterfly and had a true love for life. She was full of kindness and the gift of gab. She always had a hug to share and lived out loud.
In her younger years she enjoyed bowling with her friends and traveled to many state tournaments. She also enjoyed spending time with her husband Bob and grandchildren fishing at Canyon ferry Lake, camping and riding four wheelers at the Murphy family ranch outside of Wolf Creek Montana. She loved being a grandma and sharing ice cream with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra Lamping of Great Falls Montana, Son Gary (Angelina) Grant of Eagle River Alaska and Son Anthony Todd (Dana) Nelson of Owatonna, Minnesota, stepson Don Murphy of East Helena, 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Brother Robert Redpath and numerous nieces and nephews.
Those that preceded her in death husband Robert K Murphy parents Gordon and Marion Redpath and sister Shirley Lehman.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. with a reception to follow the service in the Social Hall of the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will be held at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Harrison after the reception. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Nancy.
