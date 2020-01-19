Murphy, Jay Allan

Our beloved Jay Allan Murphy, 69, of Helena, crossed over into the arms of Jesus on January 6th, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family after a truly inspirational 4-year battle with cancer.
He was born on September 17, 1950 in Great Falls, MT to Hugh T. and Rosemary Murphy. He attended Great Falls High and went on to attend college at Montana State University. He married the love of his life Kathy and they moved to St. Paul, Minnesota for her work. He worked in the construction field for over 40 years. He was a Superintendent of Construction until he retired in 2016. He built everything from the family home and cabin, schools, a church in Guatemala, Target stores and Distribution Centers, and the new air traffic control tower in Las Vegas at McCarran International Airport.
His work took him all over the United States and he made lifelong friends and golf buddies wherever he went. He loved Montana and all things outdoors, including fishing, boating, 4-wheeling, camping, and especially hunting. The family home is filled with mounts and skins from many of his hunting trips and he could tell you the detailed story behind every one of them.
He was a devoted Christian soldier and loved serving his church and our Lord Jesus Christ. He treasured his church family and time spent in fellowship with all of them.
He is survived by his wife Kathy, daughter Lisa (Ed) Tinker of Jefferson City, MT, sons Jason of St. Paul, Minnesota and Josh of Helena, MT, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, his brothers, Randy of Canyon Ferry, MT and Bill of Yulee, Florida and sister Debbie of Portland, OR as well as his nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother Rosemary and brother Lynn.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held January 24th at 1 P.M. at Last Chance Chapel off Birdseye Road in Helena with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Last Chance Chapel, 6240 Raven Road, Helena, MT 59602.
The family would like to extend heart felt gratitude to Dr. Thomas Weiner, his wonderful oncology staff, and the team at St. Peter’s Hospice nurses for their care and compassion.
Words cannot express our appreciation for the comfort and support shown by our loving family at Last Chance Chapel.
