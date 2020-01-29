Murphy, Daniel (Dan) Thomas

Feb. 23, 1949 – Jan. 23, 2020
Daniel (Dan) Thomas Murphy, 70, passed away in the early morning hours of January 23, 2020 following a valiant 4-week health battle. Dan was born February 23, 1949 in Anaconda, Montana to John (Shine) Murphy and Beverly Anderson Murphy, and was the oldest of eight children. He graduated from Anaconda Central High School in 1967 and attended University of Montana in Missoula (Go Griz!), majoring in creative writing and journalism.
In his early adult life, Dan lived in Anaconda, working for the Anaconda Copper Mining Co. and Warm Springs State Hospital. He also lived in Helena, working for St. John’s Hospital. While attending college in Missoula, Dan worked for St. Patrick’s Hospital.
In 1984, Dan married Pamla Anderson of Helena. They continued to live in Missoula until December 1985, at which time they began their Alaska journey. While living in Valdez, Dan’s various jobs included working as a reporter and editor for the Valdez Vanguard, and helping at the Sea Otter rescue center during the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill. His favorite job, however, was being a daddy to children Rebecca, David, Jasyn and Tracy.
Following 32 years in Alaska, Dan and Pam retired and moved back to Helena, Montana at the end of 2017.
Dan was an avid fisherman his entire life. Whether it was fishing for brown trout in Warm Spring Creek in Anaconda, or salmon and halibut in Alaska, it was his favorite way to spend a day.
Dan had quite a creative writing streak and penned many poems and short stories. He also loved to regale his friends with tales of growing up in Anaconda, and socialize over a game of darts, poker or pinochle. Quiet time often consisted of reading a good sci-fi novel or watching reruns of Star Trek and Dr. Who.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, John (Shine) and Beverly Murphy, brothers Jim and Tim Murphy, and sister Kathy Waldrop.
Dan is survived by his wife of 35 years Pamla Anderson Murphy, Helena, son David (Sarah) Murphy, Bend, OR, son Jasyn (Delyn) Murphy, Harvest, AL, daughter Rebecca (Erik) Viste, Anchorage, AK, daughter Tracy (Ed) King, Bensalem, PA, brother John (Jennine) Murphy, Spokane, WA, brother Terry Murphy, Butte, MT, brother Michael Murphy, Anaconda, MT, sister Mary Smith, Butte, MT, aunt Linda (Don) Anderson, Colestrip, MT, brother-in-law Steve (Teresa) Anderson, Helena, MT, grandchildren Avalynne and Adelyne Murphy, Esme, Emilia and Cole Viste, and Devin Strickland, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31st at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N Montana in Helena. A luncheon reception will follow the service in the social hall at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Helena Food Share. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Dan.
So long Dan, and thanks for all the fish!
