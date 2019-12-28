Murfitt, Myrtle Louise

On December 21, 2019 Myrtle Louise Lutey Murfitt went to Heaven to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus and the many that have gone before her. Myrtle was born on May 30, 1933 at her family home in Unionville, Montana. She was the eighth of ten children born to Mable E. and William H. Lutey. She attended Helena schools and graduated from Helena Senior High School in 1952.
On September 15, 1956 she married her soul mate, and the love of her life, Walter S. "Howdy" Murfitt. They had three children: Gregory Walter (Katherine) Murfitt, Flint William Murfitt, and Annemarie Murfitt, all of Helena, MT. She and Dad were blessed with three grandchildren: Tyrel (Stacy) Murfitt, April (Conrad) Bentley, Zach (Kelly) Murfitt all of Helena and seven great grandchildren: Wyatt, Hunter, Annabelle, Jolisa, Izaik, and Cheyenne Murfitt, and Charlee Bentley all of Helena.
Mom was a faithful woman. Faithful to her Lord Jesus Christ, faithful to her husband of 46 years, and faithful to her kids, grand-kids, and great grand-kids. She loved her family with her whole heart, mind and soul. She supported and encouraged us in all we did. She was completely committed to our Dad, and when he died in 2002, she never had any desire to be with anyone else. She always said "She had the best!” And so did we, the best parents anyone could ask for!
Mom was an active member of church throughout her adult life and recently a founding member of Grace Community Fellowship. She had many favorite Scriptures, but one of the ones she spoke of often was Matthew 28:20, “Surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”
Mom loved music and sang all the time. She had quite the sweet tooth but her favorite was caramels. She was truly a fun person with a great sense of humor, what we in the family call "the Lutey sense of humor". She had a knack for telling ghost stories and playing practical jokes. The sound of her laughter was contagious and the depth of her love was endless.
From the start she was a tom-boy! She never shied away from a game of kick-the-can with the neighborhood kids or passed up the opportunity to beat her brother in a go-cart race. She wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty or instigate a food fight. She would throw the ball with her kids and later her grand-kids. She was quite the shot with a .22, in fact, once knocked down more cans than Dad did!
She enjoyed many things in this life from the warmth of the sun to the adventures of travel to the quiet moments of serving behind the scenes, but these last many years her greatest joys came from her great grand-kids. They had a special place in her heart and put a special smile on her face. She often said how beautiful, smart, and miraculous they were. She reminded us often to take in every moment with them and cherish it forever. What beautiful memories they bring.
Along with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, she is survived by her sister Marlene (Keith) Swenson, her brother Chad (Virginia) Lutey, brother-in-law Zane Murfitt, sister-in-law Nina Krakenberg, and numerous nephews and nieces, and not to forget her two dogs Minnie and Benzee whom will miss her a lot. She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, seven of her siblings, sister and brother in laws, and her husband, Walter S. "Howdy" Murfitt.
With all of our love...we will see you again soon Mom/Grama/GG/Sister/Aunt!
Viewing will be at 10 a.m. with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 28th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial will follow the service at Forestvale Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial in the social hall at the funeral home. Memorials in Myrtle’s name may be made to the Pad for Paws Foundation, PO Box 287, Helena, MT 59624. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Myrtle.
