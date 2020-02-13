Mortimore, Ronald

Sept. 20, 1946 – Feb. 10, 2020

Ronald “Ron” or “Mort” Mortimore lost his 6 year battle with kidney cancer on February 10, 2020. He was born to Floyd Mortimore and Josephine (Pattingale) Mortimore on September 20, 1946 in Crawfordsville, IN. He grew up with his older brother Jerry Mortimore in Mellott, IN. They were involved as a family in the Boy Scouts. Ron’s unwavering work ethic began in high school where he worked on his uncle’s farm and in the school cafeteria, and continued throughout his life. He joined the FFA and signed up for chorus so he could be closer to his high school sweetheart, Barbara (Cotten). Ron and Barb married June 18, 1966 and had two children, Bonita and Rodney.

In the early years of marriage, Ron worked many jobs including serving as 1st Deputy in Fountain County Indiana under Sheriff Rusty Peeler from 1975-1978. He moved to Montana in 1978 to experience the Big Sky country. Barb and their two kids followed and they danced their way across Montana and Wyoming, finally landing in Helena as managers of the Eagles Manor Senior Apartments. After the kids left the nest, Ron began working for a security company at Fort Harrison in 2001. He retired to Boulder, MT in 2012 and looked forward to enjoying time with his 5 grandchildren. A self-proclaimed Jack of All Trades, Master of None, Ron kept busy with various home projects and soon got a job as the Maintenance Supervisor at the local Town Pump. The ice machine was always needing fixed and the cooler was always needing stocked. He continued to work there until January of 2020.