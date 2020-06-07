Morris, Peggy Louise

Peggy (Margaret) Louise Whoolery, Lorenzen, Easter, Burner, Morris passed away on June 2, 2020 after 81 years of living life to the fullest.
With a list of surnames that goes on for days Peggy would wholeheartedly encourage you to love large, long, and without boundaries!
Peggy loved many things...white powdered donuts, coffee, cigarettes, her constant ray of sunshine Linda, Dee and her WHOLE family, her animals (more than most humans), and Tom Selleck. Not necessarily in that order.
Peggy hated cooking, vegetables in particular, golf "It's like watching paint dry,” and not being able to drive her mother Ruth’s red Pontiac to the RB Drive-In because she was grounded. Not necessarily in that order, either.
Peggy was sarcastic, humorous, sharp as a tack, and her BS radar was spot on. Always up for an adventure, she signed up for the Women's Air Force in 1958 because she wanted to become a stewardess. That gig ended when she realized she had joined the military!
Feisty as ever, Peggy drove away from a 34-year relationship gone-bad on his birthday while singing "Happy Birthday to me, Happy Birthday to me!" She loved a good road trip.
Peggy enjoyed sewing. She made Dee's clothes as a child, including an enviable wardrobe for her Barbies. I did not appreciate them then...I do now. I love you Mom.
Peggy aged with dignity and grace. "Growing old is not for p*****s!" She would not want you to waste money on flowers or gifts. Take a friend or your mom to the Parrot instead. Have a hot fudge sundae and some chili. They could probably use the extra business now that she and Jeannette have moved on.
Peggy and her family were showered with extraordinary care. You know who you are! Sending love and joy your way. A celebration of Peggy's life will take place every time you think of her. She will join you in spirit when you whisper her name or laugh at your own special memory of her.
She will be sorely missed but never forgotten.
Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family.To view the obituary or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com
