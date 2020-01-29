Morris, Lylla Jeanette Grande

March 9, 1923 – Jan. 23, 2020
Lylla Jeanette Grande Morris, 96, died on January 23, 2020 in Helena, Montana. She was born March 9, 1923 in Kempton, North Dakota to John and Emma Grande.
At eighteen, Lylla moved to California to work as a “Rosie the Riveter.” She married James (Jim) Rupert Morris on January 3, 1952. They were happily married until James died nearly 50 years later. They were members of the VFW and the Society for the Preservation of Dixie Land Jazz.
They moved to Kalispell shortly before Jim’s death. Lylla enjoyed visits from friends and watching Lawrence Welk. As her care needs progressed, she moved to the Immanuel Lutheran Home. After both of her children passed away, her new home became the Rocky Mountain Care Center in Helena, where her friends, John and Teri Vore, lived. They wish to thank both Immanuel and Rocky Mountain for the excellent care she received.
Lylla is preceded in death by her parents; her seven siblings; husband, Jim Morris; daughter, Sherry Bridges; son-in-law, Ron Bridges; and son, Gary Morris.
Her granddaughter, Callie Morris of Missoula, Montana, survives her.
A graveside gathering will be held at Bethel Cemetery on North Somers Road north of Somers, Montana on Saturday, February 1st at noon followed by a get-together at McKenzie River Pizza North at 1:30 p.m.
