Morgan, Merna

Merna Morgan passed peacefully on August 4, at the age of 90. After living in Helena for more than 40 years, she found it necessary to move to Omaha to be near her children Ginger and Steve. Born Merna Crawford, she married Fred Morgan in 1950, and together they raised two sons and two daughters. They were also blessed with four grandchildren and one great grandson. Known for her wit and wisdom, she was loved by all whose lives she touched. She was an artist, a poet and a really good friend. We will miss the love, laughter and joy she spread daily. We are sure she had a joyous reunion with Fred, Rosemary, Jim and Jeremy as well as her parents Sade and TC and brother Bill as she entered Heaven’s gate. I just hope they recognized her in those Groucho glasses! Memorials can be made to a charity of donor’s choice.