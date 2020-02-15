Moose-Sprague, Sharon

Sharon was born in Holdensville, OK on December 06, 1941 and passed away peacefully at her home in Helena, MT January 30, 2020.

Sharon Moose-Sprague was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Moose; her mother, Jaunita Moose and her brother Stephan Moose. She was survived by her two daughters Liz Galgerud and Susan Clark. Her 4 grandchildren, Shannon Taylor, Sunny Burdick, Amy Dominick and Andrew Peck. 5 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Jakeb and Shea Thronson and Littie and Lily Burdick. Also her niece and nephew, Michelle and Eric Newell.