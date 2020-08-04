Moody, Carol Ann Kimmel

July 3, 1943 – July 23, 2020
Ann Moody passed away on July 23, 2020 at home at Son Heaven Assisted Living in Helena, Montana.
Ann married Steve Moody, of Helena, in 1991. Steve passed away in 2015. The couple had seven children: Bill (Patty) Swaim of Thompson Station, TN; Mark (Diane) Swaim of Decatur, IL; Loraine (Joe) Wodnik, of Helena; Tupper (Adele) Swaim, of Helena; Jessica Fox, of Billings, MT; Anna Moody, of Kellogg, ID; and Sarah (Kel) Moody of Vancouver, WA. The couple had twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Ann was born Carol Ann Kimmel to Walter G. Kimmel and Carol Karraker Kimmel in Birmingham, Alabama on July 3, 1943. She was raised with two brothers, Walter James Kimmel and Ralph Grear Kimmel, in Rock Island, Illinois. She attended the University of Illinois and graduated from Illinois State University in 1971 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. She graduated from Cal State LA in 1989 with her Master’s Degree in Elementary Education. Ann taught public school mathematics for 38 years in Illinois, California and, from 1991 to 2008, at Helena Middle School. She loved her students and remained in contact with many of them over the years.
Ann was a generous person with a big heart and a keen sense of humor. She was an accomplished musician and, during her long career as a math teacher, she usually had an additional job as a church musician—paid or volunteer—playing piano and organ. Her love of music and her talent as an accompanist enriched the experiences of church choir members, congregational singers, and student musicians for much of her life. Her dedication to people made Ann a mentor, sister/parent figure, and friend to many.
In their 24 years together, Ann and Steve had a lot of fun with each other and their blended families. Together they enjoyed camping and traveling which they combined with attendance at countless baseball games played by kids, grandkids, and family friends. And there was the motorcycle period….
During the last two years of her life, Ann was welcomed and loved by the staff and residents of Son Heaven in Helena, most of whom even accepted Ann’s constant companion—Lizzy, a black cat. Ann’s family members are all very grateful to the people of Son Heaven.
There will be no memorial service or event for Ann Moody at this time. When it is safe for family and friends to travel and gather together, a celebration of her life may be planned and announced.
If you would like to share a memory or story about Ann, please visit <aswfuneralhome.com>, follow the link to Ann’s obituary and you will find a place to share a photo or memory.
