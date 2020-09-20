Miyuki Hickman

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Miyuki Uchimura Hickman was born on August 1, 1929 to Kifu and Yukiguma Uchimura in the city of Kumamoto, Kyushu, Japan.

William (Bill) Charles Hickman met Miyuki in 1952 while stationed in Japan as a member of the United States Army. During his service in Japan, Bill courted Miyuki by meeting her family and seeing the beautiful town and countryside that she grew up in.

The courtship was filled with notable moments but two moments stand out. Bill had checked out an Army Jeep to go out to the countryside with the locals to collect charcoal. He had permission from his commander to bring Miyuki along for the ride.

Bill told Miyuki that they were going for ride but she did not want to go. While the locals were collecting charcoal, Miyuki and Bill went for a ride in the country. Bill proceeded to drive the Jeep into a hole which bounced Miyuki out of her seat and she landed on top of Bill. The hole was on a former training range that still had unexploded rounds. The locals helped get the Jeep out of the hole and Miyuki was not very happy with Bill.

The other was a romantic boat ride that ended with a stranded boat. Miyuki just shook her head and laughed when those memories came to mind.