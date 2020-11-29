Miner Robert Edmund Lea

They founded an orphanage in Mexico with Rachel's parents; Guadalupe (Gomez) and Odilon Menchacha Cabello. The orphanage served many children for more than 25 years. Miner was a man of great faith and shared 54 1 years of marriage with his wife Rachel. The marriage was a complete success. He was a carpenter and contractor building many houses, churches, and other buildings in Helena and Nebraska. They had many relatives, friends, and converts, in America and Mexico. Their hobbies were movies and music; DVDs, records and CDs along with reading Christian books and Biblical research. Miner and Rachel worked on a book of their life's testimony and Christian interpretation of the Bible. He was very sad when Rachel passed away.

Miner loved living in Montana and the great outdoors; he hunted, fished, hiked, camped, picked huckleberries, boated, swam, and knew Montana like the back of his hand.

The joy of Miner's life was being with his family as he loved them all so very much and kept them entertained for hours on end with stories of his adventurous life. Miner spent his life ministering, singing, encouraging, and lifting his family and many others up in prayer. Miner could sing and play many musical instruments; guitar, banjo, mandolin, violin, harpsichords, accordion, harmonica, and piano. He also spent many years of his life mining for gold and other precious stones on his mining claims.