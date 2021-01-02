Our Dad, Milo Wayne Aasved, 85, died suddenly on December 24, 2020, in Helena, MT. He blessed his family until the end of his life with his smile, hugs, and funny stories.

Milo was born to Wayne and Delia Aasved on February 9, 1935, at home in Plentywood, MT. In 1936 he and his family moved to Butte, MT where he had fond memories of his youth, a close extended Norwegian family, and attending Gold Hill Lutheran Church. In 1954 he was introduced to Hazel Mae Parsons and they remained high school sweethearts.

Dad graduated from Butte High School in 1954 and then worked for the Anaconda Company in the mines. Milo and Hazel were married on August 11, 1956, at Gold Hill Lutheran Church. They were an example of true love, companionship, and he treasured his wedding vows to the end. While living in Butte they were blessed with the birth of Christy in 1958 and Craig in 1961.