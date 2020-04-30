Miles, Daniel Francis

Nov. 3, 1945 – April 19, 2020
Daniel Francis Miles was born in Helena, Montana on November 3, 1945 to Charles and Madeline Miles.
Prior to graduating from the University of Montana, he served his country as a combat medic in Vietnam.
Dan’s career spanned more than 30 years with the State of Montana’s Department of Labor and Industry where he directed the Apprenticeship and Training programs. Dan was proud of his public service and contributions to further the job opportunities for Montana’s men and women.
Among his many accomplishments, Dan was the president of NASTAD, a national association. He was also a voting member of the federal apprenticeship council. As the national director, he presided over the annual NASTAD Conference which was held in a different state each year. Dan is highly respected for his participation, direction, and endless enthusiasm for the apprenticeship programs.
Ryan Lynch is quoted as saying “Dan was a wonderful man who taught me so much. He was quick witted and always so kind. Above all he was loyal, he always stood for what was right and supported the underdog.”
Dan was awarded as an outstanding member of the Jobs for Montana Graduates program and was the director of the State Workforce Investment Board and sat on the state Coal board. He was a former president of the Butte Burros Club and the sat on the executive board of the Butte Central Committee. Dan was a proud democrat and extremely proud of his Irish Catholic heritage.
Dan’s greatest times were spent in the presence of his wife, children and grandchildren. Coming in a very close second were his many friends. The laughs and nick names were a constant and monthly lunches in Helena, fondly known as “the wild bunch lunch” will be remembered for years to come.
When Dan wasn’t spending time volunteering he could be found enjoying his yard, playing bocce ball and socializing. He loved the “Griz”, his dog, baseball and music. One of Dan’s favorite activities was to travel with Michele to meet friends and family to enjoy live music.
Dan is survived by his wife Michele Miles, brother Mike Miles and family, his children Chad Miles, Tasa Miles, step children America Hopson, Athena Petty and Nick Ehnot as well as 9 grandchildren, all of whom loved him very much.
Memorials May be made in his name to the State Democratic Party or the organization of your choice.
A celebration of his life will be held when it is safe to gather in numbers. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.