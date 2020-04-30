Miles, Daniel Francis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nov. 3, 1945 – April 19, 2020

Daniel Francis Miles was born in Helena, Montana on November 3, 1945 to Charles and Madeline Miles.

Prior to graduating from the University of Montana, he served his country as a combat medic in Vietnam.

Dan’s career spanned more than 30 years with the State of Montana’s Department of Labor and Industry where he directed the Apprenticeship and Training programs. Dan was proud of his public service and contributions to further the job opportunities for Montana’s men and women.

Among his many accomplishments, Dan was the president of NASTAD, a national association. He was also a voting member of the federal apprenticeship council. As the national director, he presided over the annual NASTAD Conference which was held in a different state each year. Dan is highly respected for his participation, direction, and endless enthusiasm for the apprenticeship programs.

Ryan Lynch is quoted as saying “Dan was a wonderful man who taught me so much. He was quick witted and always so kind. Above all he was loyal, he always stood for what was right and supported the underdog.”