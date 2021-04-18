Mildred “Mitzie” Arlys Mann, resident of Helena, MT, died on December 17, 2020 at the age of 89.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn, 2150 11th Avenue. Masks will be required. Cremation was with Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home in Helena.

Mitzie was born in Clare City, South Dakota to Martin and Luella (Thompson) Koeppe on August 4, 1931. She was baptized and confirmed in New Effington, South Dakota at their rural church. Mitzie attended gramer and graduated in New Effington in 1949. While in school she was proud to be the 1st girl stater from New Effington won the Citizenship Award & President of her 1949 class.

Mitzie married Dale Mann on September 10, 1950 in New Effington, South Dakota. Mitzie was employed at the clinics in Montevido, Minnesota for 30 years. She moved to Helena in 1988, continued to work at clinics in Helena for another 4 years, transfer to Shodair Children's Hospital & Research for 2 years and then to Walmart as a greeter for 15 years. Finally Retirement!!!