On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, Mikael James went to be with our lord. He was born Jan. 26, 1975, and raised Burbank, California.

He moved to Eagle River, Alaska, in the mid 90's, then to Seattle, Washington, before ending up in Helena, Montana.

Mike got along with everyone he met and was loved by many. He was passionate about baseball, poker, and anything 80's.

He is survived by his brother Dan James. He will be missed.

