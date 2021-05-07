Michelle Bauchman, adventurer, rebel, lover of nature and art, sister, and cocktail-hour maestro, left for her trip on Monday, May 3rd, 2021. She hadn't decided the destination; would it be that streak of star dust at the edge of the universe, or the first patch of paintbrush blooming in the Sawtooths, or maybe her favorite pub for a pint (or two)?
Wherever she went, you can be sure she was welcomed with open arms and a clink. One might joke that Michelle could befriend a goat, and her family might chime in, oh she did!—recounting the Easter Michelle charmed an orphaned American Pygmy Goat straight into her lap in a matter of minutes. You know that special kind of energy that draws you in? It's like lightning, and if you're struck by it, the vibration lasts forever. Michelle had that.
In high school she excelled as a competitive swimmer, played on the first ever girls basketball team at Idaho Falls High School, and played (although badly, she would say) on the tennis team. To no one's surprise, she was also voted class clown! Her love of sport and the outdoors led her to earn a bachelor's degree in recreation at the University of Oregon. She would go on to earn a Master of Business Administration from Seattle University. She worked for Washington state's Department of Social and Health Services for more than 30 years, most recently with the Division of Developmental Disabilities. Don't let her fluency in all things recreation fool you, Michelle was a dedicated and passionate worker and LOVED her job.
That said, Michelle took advantage of vacation days, gathering with her friends and family to celebrate the most important national holidays: St. Patrick's Day and the Academy Awards. She was a treasured sister, a trusted friend, and the sort of Auntie—to both those given and gathered— that always made you feel connected. For a woman who did a lot of big things in her life, it was the way Michelle made the small things matter that will linger. She had the power and charisma to make meaningful ritual out of what some might pass up as mundane. From the Seattle Times Super Quiz, to a picnic table Yahtzee dance, life with Michelle meant laughter, curiosity—always curiosity—and so much love even a goat could feel it.
Michelle spent her last days surrounded by siblings Marty (Patty), Pat (Steve), Ann, and Kay (Carl). She touched the hearts of nieces and nephews John (Jen), Carly (Jamie), Stephanie (Nate), Stacy (Mike), Brian (Marlene), Daniel and Leslie. Michelle also leaves an army of the most wonderful friends on the planet.
Michelle will be interred in Idaho Falls, Idaho at a later date.
