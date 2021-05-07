Michelle Bauchman, adventurer, rebel, lover of nature and art, sister, and cocktail-hour maestro, left for her trip on Monday, May 3rd, 2021. She hadn't decided the destination; would it be that streak of star dust at the edge of the universe, or the first patch of paintbrush blooming in the Sawtooths, or maybe her favorite pub for a pint (or two)?

Wherever she went, you can be sure she was welcomed with open arms and a clink. One might joke that Michelle could befriend a goat, and her family might chime in, oh she did!—recounting the Easter Michelle charmed an orphaned American Pygmy Goat straight into her lap in a matter of minutes. You know that special kind of energy that draws you in? It's like lightning, and if you're struck by it, the vibration lasts forever. Michelle had that.