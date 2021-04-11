Micheal Allen

Upon return Mike started his cooking career and ended up with a third child. Anthony James Allen was born on October 3, 1980. He cooked in varies places and both him and his wife worked at the Cooney Convalescent Home him as the head cook and Carla as a housekeeper. Mike than again uprooted his family and moved to King Cove, Alaska. There he started his own cafe with his family by his side.

Then Mike moved the family back to Helena for the last time. Mike on the other hand loved cooking so much he got himself a head cook job on a halibut fishing boat. He cooked for 250 people traveling from Alaska to Japan and back. Mike loved the sea and he did that for 16 years and landed back in Helena. Mike never stopped cooking though. Family dinner every night. Family functions. Mike was the best baker in town. He could bake anything from scratch. Safe to say his Wife Carla got spoiled.

Mike's real passion was his wife and children. So he found his second career he became a painter. Mike really painted this whole town of Helena and surrounding area. He left his mark all over town. Mike's meaning in life and passion was caring and taking care of his family in a way that exceeded the meaning of love. There was nothing he wouldn't do day or night for them. Even up to his unexpected passing. Installing the importance of hard work into his children. Mike work ethic was to be admired. Even at 75 yrs old Mike worked like he was still in his 20's. Never taking a day off. Passing on his knowledge of drywalling, taping, mudding and painting to his children. In his last two years of his life he gave a job to his neighbor Colter Feight 15 yrs old teaching Colter how to paint. Mike always said Colter is really good worker. Mike loved all his friends helping the with anything they needed. Especially his friend Roger who he loved very much. Mike had a rough exterior but actually had the most caring softest heart for the people he loved in his life.