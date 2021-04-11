Micheal Allen

Micheal Stephen Allen of Helena, MT passed away unexpectedly Monday April 5, 2021 at the St. Peter's Hospital, all of his family were with him. Mike was 75 years old.
Mike was born April 15, 1945 in Deer Lodge, MT. Mike attend Deer Lodge High School and graduated in 1963.
Mike enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1964. Mike served his time in Puerto Rico as radio operator on the Roosevelt Roads Naval Station. He was honorably discharged in 1966.
After discharge from the Navy, Mike began his life of working, and by working we mean working. He had the strongest work ethic of anyone we knew.
He was working at the Veteran's Hospital in Fort Harrison, MT and met Carla Allen, his wife of 50 years. They had an exciting life together and moved to Missoula and Mike attended the University of Montana. It was while they were in Missoula, their first child Michelle was born, on St. Patrick's Day at the St. Patrick's Hospital on March 17, 1971.
Mike's true passion was cooking. So he picked up his family and moved them to Kent, Washington to attend the Seattle Culinary Academy Central College. While in Washington their middle son Edward Ray Allen was born May 4, 1976. Mike cooked in Italian and French restaurants. Even learning Chinese and Japanese cooking. Mike and Carla missed Montana life and returned back home to Helena, Montana.
Upon return Mike started his cooking career and ended up with a third child. Anthony James Allen was born on October 3, 1980. He cooked in varies places and both him and his wife worked at the Cooney Convalescent Home him as the head cook and Carla as a housekeeper. Mike than again uprooted his family and moved to King Cove, Alaska. There he started his own cafe with his family by his side.
Then Mike moved the family back to Helena for the last time. Mike on the other hand loved cooking so much he got himself a head cook job on a halibut fishing boat. He cooked for 250 people traveling from Alaska to Japan and back. Mike loved the sea and he did that for 16 years and landed back in Helena. Mike never stopped cooking though. Family dinner every night. Family functions. Mike was the best baker in town. He could bake anything from scratch. Safe to say his Wife Carla got spoiled.
Mike's real passion was his wife and children. So he found his second career he became a painter. Mike really painted this whole town of Helena and surrounding area. He left his mark all over town. Mike's meaning in life and passion was caring and taking care of his family in a way that exceeded the meaning of love. There was nothing he wouldn't do day or night for them. Even up to his unexpected passing. Installing the importance of hard work into his children. Mike work ethic was to be admired. Even at 75 yrs old Mike worked like he was still in his 20's. Never taking a day off. Passing on his knowledge of drywalling, taping, mudding and painting to his children. In his last two years of his life he gave a job to his neighbor Colter Feight 15 yrs old teaching Colter how to paint. Mike always said Colter is really good worker. Mike loved all his friends helping the with anything they needed. Especially his friend Roger who he loved very much. Mike had a rough exterior but actually had the most caring softest heart for the people he loved in his life.
Mike will surely be missed by many but his Wife and Children and Sister Chi Chi who he talked to everyday will truly miss him everyday of their lives. Chi-Chi will surely miss those conversations. Mike loved her dearly. They all will never be able to replace the care taker he was. Words can't explain what he meant to each of them individually. Best Husband, Father and Brother ever. We love You! Daddy!
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his bothers David. Mike is survived by his Wife Carla Allen and his children Michelle Allen, Edward Allen, Anthony Allen, brother Bill and Sister Darlene (Chi Chi) Perez of Medford, Oregon. Grandchildren Parker and Emma. He is also survived by Sisters In-law Marla Wolstein of Helena, Roxanne Wolstein of Davenport, Iowa, Abby Mcknire of Helena and Lori Forbes, Brother-in-law David Wolstein of Helena and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating Mike's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 16th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial with military honors will follow the service at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. A reception will follow the burial at the Little Red School House. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mike.
