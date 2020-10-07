Michaele Munoz

Aug. 15, 1963 - Sept. 28, 2020
Michaele "Mickey" Munoz passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020, in the comfort of her home at the age of 57. She was born in Long Beach, CA, raised in Rapid City, SD and spent her final years in Helena, MT. Her mother, Lyn Lang, precedes her in death. She was the middle of three loving sisters, Trina Schortzmann and Jami Smith (Tim). Her biggest source of pride were her two sons, Jeffry Martin (Brandi) and Korri Galbraith. Her loving memory will live on in their families. She had a God-given free spirit for life. We'll always remember her special smile, her caring heart and the warm embraces she always gave us.
No funeral arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.