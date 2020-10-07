Michaele Munoz

 Skip to main content
Michaele 'Mickey' Munoz

Aug. 15, 1963 - Sept. 28, 2020

Michaele "Mickey" Munoz passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020, in the comfort of her home at the age of 57. She was born in Long Beach, CA, raised in Rapid City, SD and spent her final years in Helena, MT. Her mother, Lyn Lang, precedes her in death. She was the middle of three loving sisters, Trina Schortzmann and Jami Smith (Tim). Her biggest source of pride were her two sons, Jeffry Martin (Brandi) and Korri Galbraith. Her loving memory will live on in their families. She had a God-given free spirit for life. We'll always remember her special smile, her caring heart and the warm embraces she always gave us.

No funeral arrangements.

