Michael Shelton

Feb. 16, 1943 - June 8, 2021

Mike Shelton, 78, passed away June 8th, 2021, surrounded by his family, after a short bout with an aggressive cancer. In his early years in Colorado, he overcame the crippling effects of Polio by developing a tough, galvanized spirit to conquer any foe, traits that served him and his family well his entire life. He was a champion boxer in Denver and served in the Army. 58 years ago, he married the love of his life, Karie, and they set out on an adventure northward. Although Mike's goal was to live in the wilderness of the Peace River in northern Canada, he and Karie agreed upon Plains, MT, as the place to raise their young family, moving there in 1976. After raising their two children, Laura and Eric, they lived in Helena and Whitehall. Mike spent his last 4 years at his beloved Seeley Lake Cabin where he could fish nearly every day, while serving as the Chief gopher trapper for his neighbors. He was a dedicated family man and helped set up baseball diamonds, 4-H projects and sat through many school activities for kids and grandkids alike. He loved teaching his grandsons! He loved to share a chuckle with friends with his infectious sense of humor and he could clear a movie theatre with his booming laugh! Mike took pride in being the hardest worker at a variety of jobs, but his primary love was being outside hunting, fishing, trapping, logging, and working the land. He often said he was born 100 years too late. He was well regarded by all as humble and honest, a man of true integrity. He strove to be self-sufficient and had a large garden most of his life. His last job before retirement was the delivery of the Independent Record from Helena to Lincoln everyday. For over twenty years, and more than a million safe miles he traveled on bad mountain roads never failing to deliver. Numerous times he was the first to assist at car accidents and even rescued a family from an early morning house fire that he came across. He is survived by his wife Karie, son Eric (Jennifer) and grandsons Michael, John, Nicholas and Kurt; and daughter Dr. Laura and multiple grand-dogs. Per his request, no services will be held. He wished memorials go to Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Shiners Children's Hospitals, St. Jude Children's Hospitals or the Lincoln Chapter of Ducks Unlimited P.O. Box 821, Lincoln, MT 59639. Mike was truly loved by his family and friends, and he will be genuinely missed.