Michael Ray Dalin

Michael Ray “Mike” Dalin passed away unexpectedly, not surrounded by family and friends, but definitely in his happy place on a bank of the Dearborn River. Born June 20, 1952 in Helena, to Stella (Mergenthaler) and Clayton “Sug” Dalin. He attended Bishop Gilmore Elementary and then Helena Central until it's closing in 1969. He was selected as a Student Ambassador to Europe with the People-to-People Program and spent time abroad. He graduated from Helena High School in 1971. He joined the National Guard and was trained infantry. He simultaneously attended Eastern Montana College graduating with degrees in Elementary and Special Education.
Out of college he worked in several organizations with developmentally challenged adults including Counterpoint in Livingston, Montana, Montana Developmental Center in Boulder, and Westmont Habilitation in Helena. He changed careers and worked with his father operating the Mr. Gumball business, (those giant red gumball machines in the malls that no one can forget). He then transitioned to working as a fishing guide for some years. He finished his career self-employed with Residential Repair and retired in 2019. While bureaucracy was never his strong suit, he felt fulfilled with his work and advocacy for vulnerable people.
He was lucky to marry Laurie Cotton on May 24, 1980, barely making it to their wedding, held in Michigan, due to the eruption of Mount St. Helens. They moved to Montana City where they raised their family on a portion of his grandfather's homestead. Mike built a small cabin on that property and then the log home that they enjoyed and had many happy memories in together. Mike was an adoring and proud father and passionate about his family and friends. He had a rich and full life and instilled in others to live it to its fullest.
In 1994 he entered into a partnership with his good friends Ed (Janice) Jensen and Larry (Nancy) Askvig. It became affectionately titled the Three Stooges Partnership when they purchased property on the Dearborn River. This became the headquarters for spring floating, summer group gathering, and fall hunting. Oh, and became a concert venue from time to time. It's been the place that he loved and brought him great joy. He spent much quality time with friends there and had many good times which will continue to fodder good memories.
He adored Montana and everything it offers including floating its rivers, hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved to explore and he took great pride in showing Montana's beauty off to visitors. He and Laurie loved sitting around the camp fire with their family and many friends, listening to Mike's stories which always brought laughter. Mike was such a character and certainly a one-of-a-kind guy. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Mike is survived by his wife Laurie, children Kate (Chris) Larcom and Chase Dalin, grandchildren Audrey and Logan Michael Larcom and Stella Rae Dalin, his mother Stella Dalin, siblings Steve (Brenda) Dalin, Cindy (Dan) Burk, and Tim (Betty) Dalin, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mike was predeceased by his father “Sug” Dalin.
“God does not charge time spent fishing against a man's allotted life span.”
~Indian Proverb~
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.