Michael Ray Dalin

Michael Ray “Mike” Dalin passed away unexpectedly, not surrounded by family and friends, but definitely in his happy place on a bank of the Dearborn River. Born June 20, 1952 in Helena, to Stella (Mergenthaler) and Clayton “Sug” Dalin. He attended Bishop Gilmore Elementary and then Helena Central until it's closing in 1969. He was selected as a Student Ambassador to Europe with the People-to-People Program and spent time abroad. He graduated from Helena High School in 1971. He joined the National Guard and was trained infantry. He simultaneously attended Eastern Montana College graduating with degrees in Elementary and Special Education.

Out of college he worked in several organizations with developmentally challenged adults including Counterpoint in Livingston, Montana, Montana Developmental Center in Boulder, and Westmont Habilitation in Helena. He changed careers and worked with his father operating the Mr. Gumball business, (those giant red gumball machines in the malls that no one can forget). He then transitioned to working as a fishing guide for some years. He finished his career self-employed with Residential Repair and retired in 2019. While bureaucracy was never his strong suit, he felt fulfilled with his work and advocacy for vulnerable people.