Michael Mullings

May 19, 1955 - Sept. 25, 2021

Michael E. Mullings, age 66, entered into rest on September 25, 2021 in Kalispell, Montana. He was born on May 19, 1955 in Stockton, California and called Montana his home since 1989. He was preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Francille Mullings.

He is survived by his children: Tracy and Troy Mee of Helena, Montana, Amy and Brain Ante; granddaughters; Stephanie Graff, Olivia and Abigail DiAddezio; and great granddaughters; Everly and Emma Graff, all of Kalispell, Montana. His brother, Jim (Mary) Mullings of Ahwahnee, California. He was a loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend.

He was married in 1977 in Manteca, California and with his wife, Renée, and their 2 daughters, moved to Montana in the fall of 1989 where he began his 30-year career with the Montana Department of Transportation, serving the people of the state of Montana until his retirement on May 19, 2020. He also served as Assistant Fire Chief on the Lewis and Clark County Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He impacted many lives, with his incredible God given gift of engineering, wisdom and knowledge.