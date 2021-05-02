Michael James Rice

In February 2000, Jacob Collins was born, and Mike received his greatest title of his life: Dad. Being a dad came naturally to him and because he was so great at it, Madison Marie joined the family in June 2003. Mike's kids were the reason he lived, worked so hard, and busted his butt to be the best he could be for them. He attended all their activities and bragged about their accomplishments with so much pride. Mike was so proud of his amazing kids. He will continue to watch over them even though he's gone because he wouldn't let any distance keep him away from the important events awaiting in their futures.

You could say that Mike came out of the womb talking because wherever he went, he was always making conversation with strangers, telling stories, or just talking with family and friends. There was never a dull moment when Mike was at a gathering and started telling stories of his past, especially those moments he'd shared with his buddies. As an adult, he loved to get a rise out of his mom with old stories of his shenanigans. Family gatherings were always fun with Mike around because his energy, laughter, and smile could light up a room. Mike loved the outdoors, beginning downhill skiing in Dillon JCs Little Skier program at an early age. He enjoyed working in his yard, throwing barbeques, and boating.