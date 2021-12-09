October 25, 1958 - November 26, 2021

Michael Floyd Hallberg, 63, of Helena Montana, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born on October 25, 1958 in Florence, Arizona.

Preceding him in death was his; father Burch Hallberg, mother WillaRose (Stemple) Hallberg, in-laws James A. Moran and Mary (Miller) Moran, grandparents John Stemple (Marion), daughter Ashlie Hallberg, nephew Jim Hallberg, brother Walter Hallberg, step-son Brian Nicholas Beck.

He is survived by his; spouse Colleen (Moran) Hallberg, sister Janie (Hallberg) White, Daughters Christine Martinez (Ernesto), Kelli Hallberg, Melissa Hallberg, Shavannah Hallberg, and son Benjamin Hallberg. Special mention is Pete Little who is a cousin who was more like a brother. Sister-in-law Kim Kaufman, step-daughter Jennifer (McCann) Jennings (Dan). Brothers-in-law Terry J. Moran (Aygul), and Skip Moran (Janet).

Mike will be Deeply missed by his family, nieces, nephews, cousins, multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren. When someone needed help, he was always there to help despite his horrific pain. Heaven was waiting for him. He is whole and out of pain. Until we meet again Mikey.