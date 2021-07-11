Michael D. Thompson

Michael Dale Thompson passed away early in the morning of July 4, 2021, in Boise, Idaho, as a result of complications of dementia. He was a long-time resident of Helena, Montana.

Mike was born on July 8, 1943, in Garnett, Kansas while his father, Eugene, was aboard a troop ship bound for the invasion of Sicily during WWII. Mike's mother, Maxine, chased him alone until Gene came home from the war in the summer of 1945.

Family moves took Mike to New Mexico, Oregon, back to Kansas and finally to Missoula, Montana, in 1956. Foster brother Ernest Gomez of Silver City, had joined the family in Springer, New Mexico.

Mike played football for the Missoula County High School Spartans, being named to the 1961 UPI All State team for his play as center and linebacker. He also defended second base on his legion baseball teams. Mike said he was always boxing above his weight athletically, but he was just big enough and just good enough to get a position as a long snapper for the UM Grizzlies to help pay for college.

Most important of all, Mike met his lifelong love, Adelle, in high school. They were married as sophomores in college and had observed their 57th anniversary.