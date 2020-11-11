Merton Paul 'Mert' Zuelke

In 1974, Mert and Frankie added a son, Haldane “Denny” Lima, to the family with the foreign exchange student program. Denny's daughter, Tais returned to stay with the family as an exchange student in 2001.

Mert had several hobbies, including prospecting and bartending. He and Frankie Jo learned to bartend managing the Knights of Columbus Hall. Mert helped build the hall and was a past Grand Knight. They also bartended at the Silver Spur and owned the Antlers Bar in Philipsburg. Mert stayed busy working at Tech Services until 1998, fully retiring and settling into a less hectic life.

Mert supported his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren in their activities, often coaching, participating alongside, or cheering them on. Mert and Bob Ryan began the Helena PeeWee All-Star Program, choosing the all-star team and entering the 1972 Kalispell tournament. Mert and Deri shared a love of acting, appearing together in Arsenic and Old Lace at Grandstreet Theater. He watched with pride as his son played on the CHS Championship Football Team in 1980, and he passed this championship drive to several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Merton was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Earl, Leo, Conrad, and Roy, and sister Josephine, cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, grandson Brandon, and two beloved great grands, Rylan Curtis and Robert William.