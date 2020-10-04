Merry Hope Lunde

All her grandchildren were so loved by Merry. Mimi was a title Merry wore with utmost pride and joy as she watched the kids grow each year.

Merry had an eye for décor and worked at various stores until deciding to follow her dream and open her own store, Hope & Co., at Capital Hill Mall in 1992. She loved going to market every year and picking out wonderful things for the store. She had an amazing gift at making anything beautiful, from wrapping presents with the most beautiful bows, to decorating a room with the ease most would only dream of having.

She used this amazing gift for many years at the Festival of Trees. This event benefited one of her most cherished organizations, Intermountain Children's Home. She decorated the tree for Rocky Mountain Credit Union and won numerous awards such as Best in Show, Governor's Award, and the People's Choice. She also served on the committee for several years and helped decorate for the “Tea in the Trees” event.