Mergenthaler, Glen E.

Glen E Mergenthaler passed away July 21, 2020 at the age of 97. He was born in Helena MT to Mammie and George Mergenthaler on Dec 3 1922. He lived all his childhood in Helena along with his siblings, Stella, Nick, Art, Bud, Katherin, and Cliff. He married Violet J Lee July 18, 1945 in Helena MT where they resided until 2008 when they moved to Indio, CA To be near their children. Violet passed away May 10, 2019. Glen is survived by their 3 children, Glenda (Lloyd) Everard , Doug ( Irene) Mergenthaler, and Penny (Gil) Jelmberg. He is also survived by 7 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Grandson and several nieces and nephews