 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mergenthaler, Glen E.
0 comments

Mergenthaler, Glen E.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mergenthaler, Glen E.

Glen E Mergenthaler

Dec. 3, 1922 to July 21, 2020

Glen E Mergenthaler passed away July 21, 2020 at the age of 97. He was born in Helena MT to Mammie and George Mergenthaler on Dec 3 1922. He lived all his childhood in Helena along with his siblings, Stella, Nick, Art, Bud, Katherin, and Cliff. He married Violet J Lee July 18, 1945 in Helena MT where they resided until 2008 when they moved to Indio, CA To be near their children. Violet passed away May 10, 2019. Glen is survived by their 3 children, Glenda (Lloyd) Everard , Doug ( Irene) Mergenthaler, and Penny (Gil) Jelmberg. He is also survived by 7 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Grandson and several nieces and nephews

To plant a tree in memory of Glen Mergenthaler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News