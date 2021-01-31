Melvin Edward Schuldt

Mel started his 31 year teaching career in 1962, as a high school Biology and Math teacher at Enterprise High School. Mel was a football coach during his tenure in Enterprise, but his chosen sport was wrestling. Mel took the initiative to start a wrestling program at Enterprise High and coached many championship teams earning him a place in the Oregon Wrestling Hall of Fame. In April 2005 Mel was honored with the Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Mel proudly displayed the plaque presented to him commemorating this prestigious honor.

Mel was a highly successful teacher and coach who positively influenced those around him, earning him the respect of students and parents alike. He was even the Mayor in Enterprise, Oregon for a term!

During his summers while teaching in the 1980's, he was an accomplished fishing guide on the Columbia River for Mid-Columbia Outfitters. With his passion for fishing and his strong people skills, this was a perfect summer job! In 1994, he started working at the Gates of the Mountains as a tour boat captain and tour guide. He truly enjoyed sharing his knowledge of history and made each trip memorable for his tourists. Mel anchored his last tour boat when he retired in 2011.