Melvin Edward Schuldt

Melvin “Mel” Edward Schuldt passed away on the evening of December 21, 2020 in Helena, Montana due to Covid-19 and pneumonia. Mel was born on November 1, 1939 in Oakland, California to Gilbert and Mary (Franck) Schuldt. He was the first of three children.
Mel attended grade school in Nevada City, California until the family moved to Waseca, Minnesota when Mel was in 4th grade. Mel remained in Waseca and graduated from Waseca High School in 1957.
Mel went on to attend college at Mankato State College and was on the MSU Mavericks wrestling team. Mel would often tell stories of his days wrestling at MSU, and for good reason. The Maverick wrestlers were back-to-back NAIA Champions in 1957-1958 and 1958-1959, with those teams being inducted into the MSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1990. Mel's wrestling experience for the Mavericks would later translate into his success as a high school wrestling coach.
Mel went on to graduate from Mankato State University in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Mel's passion for teaching would lead him down the halls of University of Montana where he earned his Master of Science degree in 1967.
Mel married the love of his life, Beverly Dahlgren, on December 30, 1961 in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Upon finishing college, they moved to Enterprise Oregon which became their home for 33 years.
Mel started his 31 year teaching career in 1962, as a high school Biology and Math teacher at Enterprise High School. Mel was a football coach during his tenure in Enterprise, but his chosen sport was wrestling. Mel took the initiative to start a wrestling program at Enterprise High and coached many championship teams earning him a place in the Oregon Wrestling Hall of Fame. In April 2005 Mel was honored with the Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Mel proudly displayed the plaque presented to him commemorating this prestigious honor.
Mel was a highly successful teacher and coach who positively influenced those around him, earning him the respect of students and parents alike. He was even the Mayor in Enterprise, Oregon for a term!
During his summers while teaching in the 1980's, he was an accomplished fishing guide on the Columbia River for Mid-Columbia Outfitters. With his passion for fishing and his strong people skills, this was a perfect summer job! In 1994, he started working at the Gates of the Mountains as a tour boat captain and tour guide. He truly enjoyed sharing his knowledge of history and made each trip memorable for his tourists. Mel anchored his last tour boat when he retired in 2011.
Mel was an avid hunter and fisherman. He would spend many hours on the water and in the field. It wasn't often he traveled without a rod-n-reel. Mel was what one would call a fish-whisperer! He rarely came home from a fishing outing without a few stories to tell. Mel was an outdoorsman mentor to his grandchildren, where he was able to pass down his love and knowledge for the great outdoors. Mel was very excited to take his great grandson Blaine on his first personally guided tour at the Gates of the Mountains.
A true reflection of Mel was his silence when necessary, willingness to listen, leadership abilities, virtue, learning spirit and desire to do good for others, which made him a very humble man. He was kind to everyone he met and made others feel at ease when they were around him. Mel was always quick to lend a hand, provide advice or simply be a fishing buddy.
Mel was a very grateful member of AA and recently celebrated 39 years of sobriety. His sobriety served as inspiration to many others and he had great appreciation for the fellowship.
An avid reader and lifelong learner he spent many hours reading. This was especially important as in his later years when he suffered from rheumatoid arthritis and it made it more difficult to get out and fish, which he loved so much.
Mel had an incredible love for his dogs over the years. He always had a dog by his side and treated them as his “kids”. His latest companion, Max, was extremely special to him and recently passed after an amazing 12 years of friendship.
Mel is survived by his wife of 59 years, Beverly; son Peter Schuldt (Diane), son Michael Schuldt (Cheryl), daughter Susan Pender (fiancé Milt Dahl); grandsons Sean Thornton (Aimee), Matthew Thornton (Tiffany), Lucas Pender (fiancé Tori Hansen), Chris Schuldt, and Shea Schuldt; and one great grandson, Blaine Thornton.
He is also survived by his two younger sisters, Charlotte Washburn and Joyce Bristow.
A funeral mass and celebration of life will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in June, due to restrictions of Covid-19. An announcement will be made once arrangements have been made.
Memorial donations in Mel's memory may be made to: Lewis and Clark Library, 120 S. Last Chance Gulch St., Helena, MT 59601, or Lewis and Clark Humane Society, 2112 E. Custer Ave., Helena, MT 59602. Condolences may be sent to: Beverly Schuldt, 2081 Colonial Dr., Apt. 129, Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mel.
