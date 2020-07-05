McLure, Teagan N.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Teagan N. McLure passed away in East Helena, Montana on April 28, 2020; he was 16 years old.

Teagan was born in Great Falls, Montana on September 18, 2003 to Jonathan McLure and Tonja White.

Teagan was a sophomore at Helena High School. He was a great big brother who loved his cats and playing Xbox.

He is survived by his parents Johnathan and Tonja McLure; his brothers, Gavin and Grason and sisters, Jayden and Peyton.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Judy “Ducky” White and his grandfather, Patrick McLure.

A memorial service celebrating Teagan’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. There will be a Chinese Food pot-luck reception in the social hall of the funeral home immediately following the service. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Teagan.

