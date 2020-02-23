McGowan, Peggy Ann

Peggy Ann McGowan was born March 30, 1932 and passed away in her home with family on February 13, 2020.
Peggy was born at her family’s ranch in Woodworth, MT to Ernest and Nessie Wolff. The family lived and worked on the ranch until she graduated from Missoula County High School. Peggy found the love of her life, Jim McGowan, and together they raised three children.
The family settled in the Helena valley, raising Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred race horses. She was an accomplished trainer and spent many weekends at racetracks throughout the Northwest. With her strong will and independence, she was the leader of the family while her husband worked on the road as an ironworker. She passed down her passion for horses to several generations.
Peggy enjoyed baking, particularly yeast breads and cinnamon rolls. She believed that the grandkids could smell her cinnamon rolls baking from miles away and would show up as they came hot out of the oven. She loved to feed people and no one would leave her table hungry.
Peggy’s favorite things were to spend time with her family at the racetrack, O-mok-see and rodeo arenas, moving cattle in the mountains or doing any activity involving her family and the horses she bred and raised.
Peggy also worked for Devore’s Saddlery and was a seamstress, she worked for St. Peter’s Hospital, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Bob’s Valley Market as a baker until she was 80 years old.
Peggy is survived by her sister, Betty Reinoehl; sister-in-law, Florence (Gale) Jerome; children, Roberta Hicks, Toston, Bill (Vicki) McGowan, Helena and Peggy Huntington, Helena; seven grandchildren, Peggy (Steve) Bartmess, Beau (Danielle) Harrell, Allen (Brandy) Huntington, Melissa Huntington, Amanda McGowan, Shawna (Scott) Owens, Casey (Jaycee) McGowan; 12 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
Peggy was proceeded in death by her husband, Jim McGowan; brother, Bud (Lena) Wolff; brother- in-law, Claud Reinoehl; parents, Ernest Wolff and Nessie (Bill) Alton; and son-in-law, Everett Hicks.
Peggy and Jim are together again and spending their time at the race tracks, enjoying their love for one another and their horses.
A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held on Saturday, February 29th 1:00 pm at the Helena Valley Community Center, 3553 Tizer Rd. Memorials in Peggy’s name may be made to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604 or to St Peter’s Health Foundation, 2475 Broadway, Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Peggy.
