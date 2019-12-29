McGinnis, Ronald James

Ronald James McGinnis, 76, died on December 22, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Akron Ohio to Robert and Alice (Vaughn) McGinnis on June 14, 1943. He graduated from Atwater High School in Atwater, Ohio on June 1962. He married Rosemary Ulrich on June 22, 1963 in Alliance, Ohio.
Ron worked at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company in Akron, Ohio until he graduated from the Ohio Peace Officer Training Council in April of 1971. He worked as a Sargent for the Mogadore, Ohio Police Dept. In 1982 he became the Chief of Police in East Helena, MT until his retirement in 1995. He was a member of St. Cyril and Methodius Church in East Helena and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, son Randy (Cindy) McGinnis, loving daughter Gloria (Dwight) Charles, grandchildren Jackson (Bethany) McGinnis, Emily McGinnis, Michael (Jessica) Charles, Jacob (Jo-El) Charles and Great-Grandchildren Angelo Charles and Christopher Charles.
Special thanks to St. Pete's Oncology dept., Dr. Weiner, Dr. Cupino and Jamie Wilcox.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, December 30th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Graveside services at Elkhorn Cemetery will be at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ronald.
